Arrest made at Brookhaven Guitar Center after hours-long standoff

Brookhaven Police arrested a man Aug. 5 after an hours-long SWAT standoff at the Guitar Center on the Northeast Expressway.

Talawrence Slaugter, 30, is charged with burglary, criminal damage, possession of tools, giving a false name, felony obstruction and theft by receiving.

According to Brookhaven Police, officers responded to a business alarm at the Guitar Center at 1485 Northeast Expressway shortly after 5 a.m. on Aug. 4.

North Metro SWAT, which consists of officers from Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Johns Creek, were called to the scene along with Brookhaven K-9 officers to assist. DeKalb Police Air unit also assisted.

The suspect was seen inside the Guitar Center and then on the roof of the business. Officers eventually made their way to the roof to apprehend the suspect who was found hiding under a box. Thor, the department’s K-9 officer, was able to stop the fleeing suspect and Slaughter was treated for a dog bite.

Slaughter is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on $56,000 bond.