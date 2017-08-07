Brookhaven’s Ashford Park school has new parking, sidewalk

More parking and a new sidewalk are part of transportation improvements made in recent weeks at Ashford Park Elementary School as the new school year begins.

The cost for the project was $136,503 and divided evenly between Brookhaven and DeKalb Schools, according to a city press release. The project was 21 percent under budget and completed a week ahead of schedule, according to the city.

“Intergovernmental partnerships are an excellent opportunity to leverage resources and maximize results while getting the most bang for the buck for residents. It’s even better when we can collaborate to improve the quality and safety of our schools,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release.

The improvements add 320 feet of sidewalk to the existing network at the school, in addition to 29 new ADA compliant parking spots. Pedestrian and student safety is also improved through the construction of two raised crosswalks complete with reflective striping and signage.

The project also incorporates aesthetic improvements which include the installation of sidewalk landscaping strips and 225 feet of stained wood fencing along the perimeter of the school. The project also sought to connect a local trail to the school through the development of a trail head for student and pedestrian usage.