Hotel company puts logo on Ravinia skyscraper

A large “IHG” logo recently was raised on the Three Ravinia Drive skyscraper in Perimeter Center as part of the InterContinental Hotels Group’s expansion of its regional headquarters there.

IHG is a British hotel company that owns such brands as Crowne Plaza, which operates a hotel in the Ravinia complex, and Holiday Inn. Built in 1991, Three Ravinia is a 31-story tower – the tallest building in Dunwoody – that did not previously bear a corporate logo.

Raising its visibility is part of IHG’s plan to “expand and transform the property” to allow for consolidation of corporate employees across metro Atlanta into one central location by next year, said IHG spokesperson Soojin Yoon.

Large IHG signage was installed facing I-285 and on the side of the building facing Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Employees from two other metro Atlanta IHG offices will move to the expanded Dunwoody site at Three Ravinia in the final phase of the project in 2018, Yoon said.

“Our footprint at Three Ravinia previously accommodated 1,600 employees. Upon completion, our newly transformed headquarters will see an increased capacity to a total headcount of 2,700 employees,” Yoon said.

The expansion was initiated in 2015 when IHG renewed its lease at Three Ravinia, home to the company’s Americas Regional Headquarters. The headquarters oversees 4,000 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Yoon said.

After the expansion is completed, IHG will occupy 22 floors at Three Ravinia.

“We will also be expanding our lobby, creating a true sense of arrival when you enter the building,” Yoon said.

Yoon said last year IHG began its transformation of its workspace “to reflect the IHG brands we love, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, and who we are as a hospitality company.”

“Each of the floors we occupy is being completely reimagined to create an entirely new work environment,” Yoon said. “These enhancements include more natural light, more meeting and social spaces, more amenities, more floors in the building, more technology, more ways to be environmentally sustainable, more freedom and flexibility.”

The changes will support the company’s sustainability efforts to include universal access to natural light, LED and motion-sensor lighting and new bathroom fixtures using low flow technology to reduce water impact, Yoon said.

“We are committed to environmental practices regarding furniture and construction selections and installation practices. All furniture and construction materials or debris will be donated or recycled,” Yoon added.