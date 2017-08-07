Mattie’s Call issued for missing Dunwoody man

The Dunwoody Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call as officers continue to search for a man missing from the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community since Aug. 6.

Lawrence Gallaher, 56, was last Aug. 6 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community, located at 4355 Georgetown Square, according to police.

Gallaher is a white male with green eyes and dark hair. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white t-shirt with blue vest, black jeans and black shoes.

“It is quite possible that Mr. Gallaher is still wearing the same clothing he was wearing when he left the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community,” according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Lawrence Gallaher’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Dunwoody Police Department’s non-emergency number at 678-382-6919.