New Sandy Springs street named for legendary doctor

A new Sandy Springs street will be named for the late Dr. Leila Daughtry Denmark, a pediatrician renowned for her common-sense treatment and her long life.

The new Denmark Drive will connect Roswell Road and Boylston Street, running alongside the Bank of America at 6087 Roswell. The road is under construction now and is scheduled to open in January.

The doctor, who died in 2012 at age 114, began her practice in the Glenridge Drive area before moving elsewhere. She had a role in developing the whooping cough vaccine. In the 1970s, she wrote a book about child care called “Every Child Should Have a Chance.” She practiced medicine until age 103.