Brookhaven council honors area law enforcement, including K-9 unit

The Brookhaven City Council issued Aug. 8 an official commendation to members of the North Metro SWAT team, the DeKalb Police Aerial Unit and Brookhaven Police along with its K-9 unit for the apprehension of a suspect over the weekend.

The incident occurred the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5. Brookhaven Police responded to a call at approximately 5 a.m. at the Guitar Center business at 1485 Northeast Expressway. When officers arrived they realized that someone was still inside of the closed business. North Metro SWAT, which consists of officers from Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Johns Creek responded and surrounded the location with aerial support from DeKalb Police.

Brookhaven’s newest addition to the K-9 Unit, Thor, was utilized to apprehend the suspect who was cornered on the roof of the business. Talawrence Slaughter, 33, was taken into custody and faces a multitude of charges.

“This incident underscores the importance of interjurisdictional cooperation in fighting crime,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura in a prepared statement. “In addition to North Metro SWAT and DeKalb Police, we also received assistance from the DeKalb and Sandy Springs fire departments.”

Added Mayor John Ernst, “Our investment in our police and K-9 paid dividends, as a dangerous situation was diffused and order was restored. I remain very proud of the work our first responders and regional partners to keep the Brookhaven community safe.”