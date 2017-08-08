Widgetized Section

‘No left turn’ signs to be installed at Brookhaven’s Cambridge Square shopping center

The Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved Aug. 8 to install “no left turn” signs at four entrances along the Cambridge Square shopping center at Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The signs will prohibit left turns during rush hours, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Mondays through Fridays. The signs are intended to relieve rush hour traffic and delays caused by motorists attempting to turn left on the two-lane road, according to the Public Works Department.

 

The signs are also part of the implementation of the city’s Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study that was approved in May.

