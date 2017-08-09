Sandy Springs’ Act3 nominated for 38 theater awards

Act3 Productions, a Sandy Springs semi-professional theater company, has been nominated for 38 Metropolitan Atlanta Theater Awards for its past season.

The bevy of nominations includes the “Best Overall Performance” category for the play “And Then There Were None” and the musicals “Violet” and “Urinetown.”

“The annual MAT awards are not only wonderful for recognizing individual theater professionals and stand-out performances, but the organization also brings us all together to celebrate the exceptional work being done by community and semi-professional theatre companies throughout the city,” said Act3 artistic director Michelle Davis in a press release.

The MAT awards have been granted annually since 2004. The 2017 award-winners will be announced at an Aug. 27 ceremony at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

Act3, based at 6285-R Roswell Road, has been a frequent nominee and winner. The 2017 nominations mark the most the company has received in a single year, according to the press release. For its current season, a production of the musical “The Robber Bridegroom” begins Aug. 11.

The full list of nominations includes:

Leading Actor, Musical

Tyree R. Jones, “Violet”; and Zac Phelps, “Urinetown”

Leading Actress, Musical

Laura Gronek, “Violet”; and Barbara Cole Uterhardt, “Urinetown”

Major Supporting Actor, Musical

Weston Slaton, “Violet”

Major Supporting Actress, Musical

Summer McCusker, “Urinetown”

Minor Supporting Actor, Musical

Andrew Berardi, “Violet”; and Jonathan Goff, “Violet”

Minor Supporting Actress, Musical

Doriane Velvet Alston, “Violet”

Youth Award, Musical

Dorey Casey, “Violet”

Set Design, Musical

Will Brooks, “Urinetown”

Lighting Design, Musical

Taylor Sorrel, “Violet”; and Bradley Rudy, “Urinetown”

Sound Design, Musical

Ben Sterling, “Violet”; and Ben Sterling and Ian Gibson, “Urinetown”

Moira Thornett Director’s Award, Musical

Taylor Sorrel with Johnna Barrett Mitchell, “Violet”; and Liane LeMaster with Ian Gibson and Melissa Simmons, “Urinetown”

Choreographer

Misty Barber Tice, “Urinetown”

Music Direction

John-Michael d’Haviland. “Violet”; and Laura Gamble, “Urinetown”

Best Ensemble, Musical

“Violet” and “Urinetown”

Best Overall Performance of a Musical

“Violet” and “Urinetown”

Moira Thornett Director’s Award, Play

Amy Cain with Michael Rostek, “And Then There Were None”

Leading Actor, Play

Clay Johnson, “And Then There Were None”

Leading Actress, Play

Emma Greene, “And Then There Were None”

Major Supporting Actor, Play

Gwydion Calder, “And Then There Were None”; and Paul Milliken, “And Then There Were None”

Major Supporting Actress, Play

Alisha Boley, “And Then There Were None”

Minor Supporting Actor, Play

James Connor, “And Then There Were None”; and Toby Smallwood, “And Then There Were None”

Minor Supporting Actress, Play

Jessica Hiner, “And Then There Were None”

Sound Design, Play

Ben Sterling, “And Then There Were None”

Lighting Design, Play

David Reingold, “And Then There Were None”

Costume Design, Play

Alyssa Jackson, “And Then There Were None”

Best Overall Performance of a Play

“And Then There Were None”

Best Ensemble, Play

“And Then There Were None”