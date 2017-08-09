Widgetized Section

Posted by on August 9, 2017.

Sandy Springs to fix two streets with one name

Sandy Springs temporarily has two streets with the same name – Spalding Court – due to an oversight in planning for a new subdivision.

Developers of the Nesbit Reserve subdivision, built last year off Spalding Drive between Happy Hollow Road and Spalding Lane, chose the name. But it turns out there’s already a Spalding Court more than five miles away, off Spalding Drive between Mabry Road and Glenridge Drive, in a subdivision dating to the 1960s.

The proposed solution is to rename the new street Nesbit Reserve Court, a request the City Council is scheduled to hear on Sept. 5.

