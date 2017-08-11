Brookhaven Police blotter, July 23-30

From Brookhaven police reports dated July 23 through July 30. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On July 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On July 27, in the early morning, a man and woman were arrested and accused of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana.
2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.
Theft and Burglary
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 23, after midnight, entry to a non-residence was reported.
3700 block of Peachtree Road — On July 23, after midnight, a car was reported stolen.
1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On July 23, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, a car was reported stolen.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, a theft from a building was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, an entering auto incident was reported.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the evening, parts were removed from a vehicle.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 23, in the evening, an entering auto incident took place.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 23, in the evening, a theft was reported.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 23, at night, items were removed from a car.
1500 block of Tryon Road — On July 24, in the early morning, parts from a vehicle were removed.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 24, in the morning, a mail theft was reported.
Assault
1800 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 23, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, at night, a battery incident was reported.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 25, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.
Arrests
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the early morning, a man and woman were arrested and accused of theft of services.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On July 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On July 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 26, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of rape.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and illegal consumption of alcoholic beverages.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On July 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
Other incidents
3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 24, in the early morning, a hit-and-run incident was reported.
3500 block of Durden Drive — On July 24, in the afternoon, an extortion threat to injure another person was reported.
1400 block of Cliff Valley Way — On July 25, in the morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.
4600 block of Peachtree Road — On July 25, in the afternoon, a hit-and-run accident was reported.