Buckhead police blotter, July 9-22

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between July 9 and July 22, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

3100 block of Peachtree Road — July 9

1800 block of Emery Street — July 10

1500 block of Marietta Boulevard — July 13

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 18

Burglary

1300 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — July 10

700 block of Bismark Drive — July 11

700 block of Darlington Circle — July 13

2800 block of Macaw Street — July 14

3600 block of Roswell Road — July 15

2300 block of Paul Avenue — July 16

1000 block of Huff Road — July 16

2200 block of Adams Drive — July 17

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 17

3500 block of Kingsboro Road — July 17

600 block of Phipps Boulevard — July 18

1100 block of Mount Paran Road — July 18

2500 block of Edwards Drive — July 18

2200 block of Spink Street — July 19

3900 block of Arden Way — July 19

3700 block of Peachtree Road — July 22

600 block of Allen Court — July 22

2400 block of Claude Street — July 22

2400 block of Forrest Avenue — July 22

Robbery

3100 block of Peachtree Road — July 12

1800 block of Howell Mill Road — July 17

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 19

Larceny

Between July 9 and July 15, there were 50 larcenies from vehicles reported in Zone 2 and 34 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between July 16 and July 22, there were 62 larcenies from vehicles reported in Zone 2 and six reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between July 9 and July 15. There were 26 reported incidents of auto theft between July 16 and July 22.