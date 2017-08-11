Dunwoody Police blotter, July 23-30

From Dunwoody police reports dated July 23 through July 30. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the morning, an apartment complex reported a burglary from its maintenance shed.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block Perimeter Center West — On July 23, in the morning, a theft was reported at a hotel.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On July 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported someone entered her car and took her purse containing her wallet, $50 cash, ID and debit cards.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the evening, a 17-year-old female was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift at a department store.

4600 block of Peachtree-Place Parkway — On July 24, in the early morning, a man reported the theft of his 2004 Ford.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On July 24, in the afternoon, men’s clothing was stolen from a discount retailer.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 24, in the evening, a woman was cited and released after she was accused of attempting to shoplift a necklace from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 25, a teenager was accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 25, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal 24 items from a retailer.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 25, in the evening, a 17-year-old female was arrested and accused of trying to steal uniform clothing from a retailer.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the morning, an employee at a mall restaurant discovered $95 cash and a set of store keys were missing.

4400 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the morning, a kitchen supplies store reported that it was missing $3,500 worth of chef knives.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the afternoon, juveniles were stopped during what appeared to be an attempt at shoplifting and released to their mother.

6600 block of Peachtree-Industrial Road — On July 27, a man reported that his 1998 Volvo was stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, in the afternoon, someone attempted to shoplift from a department store.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, in the afternoon, a woman left her car unlocked and reported someone entered it.

100 block of Ashford Center — On July 27, in the evening, a man reported that someone illegally entered his car.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — Overnight into July 28, someone entered a car and took an apartment access key card.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, at night, a 17-year-old was arrested and accused of trying to steal 50 items from a department store.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — Overnight into July 28, someone entered a car and took the keys that allow the door to lock.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 27, in the evening, someone apparently tried to steal sandals and iPhone accessories from a big box store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, at night, two females were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

200 block of Lake Ridge Lane — Overnight into July 28, a man reported a firearm stolen from his car.

900 block of Ashwood Parkway — On July 28, someone broke into a car during the day. The passenger window was broken.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 28, someone stole a purse containing a Tennessee ID and debit/credit cards.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 28, into the evening, someone stole a laptop, clothes, and a checkbook from a car.

100 block of Ashford Center — On July 28, in the evening, someone tried to enter a parked Scion and Toyota.

4500 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

2000 block of Perimeter Trace — On July 29, a woman reported that two iPods were missing from her car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal clothes from a department store.

1700 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On July 29, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone stole a laptop and a TV from her car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a man said his iPhone had been stolen.

4700 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the afternoon, a 19-year-old man was arrested and accused of stealing a phone charger from a discount store.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On July 29, in the evening, a bicycle was reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On July 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting headphones and possessing marijuana.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift from a department store.

Assault

2300 block of Peachford Road — On July 27, at night, a woman said an ex-boyfriend was stalking her and trying to contact her against her wishes.

6700 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On July 29, in the early morning, officers responded to an assault call.

Arrests

5500 block of Trowbridge Drive — On July 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of assault charges.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of domestic battery charges.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On July 24, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of trespassing.

I-285 — On July 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely after an accident.

I-285 / Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the early morning, a 22-year- old was arrested and accused of marijuana possession after he was pulled over for speeding.

2500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On July 26, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285 / Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, at night, following a three car accident, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On July 27 and 28, several women were charged with prostitution and arrested. Another was arrested and accused of escorting without a permit. Several men also were arrested and accused of pimping and other offenses, such as weapons use. An undercover operation was in place to seek out those being trafficked for sexual servitude and underage prostitution.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and asking for money outside a grocery store.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On July 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly behavior under the influence of alcohol and public indecency.

I-285 / Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol after he was pulled over when police said he failed to maintain his lane while driving.

I-285 / Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of multiple infractions after he was stopped when police said he was driving with a missing headlight. Police, who reported the man had less than one gram of marijuana on his person accused the man of driving under the influence of alcohol and an open container violation.

4500 block of Barclay Drive — On July 30, in the morning, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass incident. A wanted person was found on the site and arrested.

Other Incidents

100 block of Ashford Gables Drive — On July 23, in the morning, a woman reported that someone was harassing her by text message.

2300 block of Asbury Square — On July 23, after midnight, a woman reported a harassing communications phone call from a woman with an address in California.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, officers made contact with someone who was soliciting.

2400 block of Brookhurst Drive — On July 24, in the morning, a victim reported receiving a fraudulent call.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 24, in the afternoon, officers responded to an animal complaint call involving animal neglect. The case was cleared.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On July 24, in the evening, officers responded to a complaint of fraud.

4900 block of Vermack Road — On July 25, in the afternoon, officers responded to a civil dispute.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On July 25, in the afternoon, officers responded to a criminal trespassing situation.

2500 block of Windwood Court — On July 25, in the afternoon, the victims reported that for the past month unknown person(s) have been placing items such as utility marker flags in front of their mailbox.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 25, in the afternoon, employees at a beauty store reported they were receiving harassing phone calls.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, in the early morning, a driver found parked asleep at the wheel was cited and accused of marijuana possession.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On July 27, in the afternoon, a civil dispute took place in a parking lot.

2100 block of Cotillion Drive — On July 28, in the morning, a victim reported a hit and run accident.

1100 block of Holly Avenue — On July 28, in the afternoon, a man reported fraud.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On July 28, in the afternoon, a man was cited and accused of criminal trespassing at a bookstore.

4800 block of Cambridge Drive — On July 28, at night, a woman was cited and accused of failing to obey traffic controls.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On July 29, in the morning, a victim reported an incident involving impersonation and swindle.