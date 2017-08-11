Sandy Springs accepts police pickup truck donation from Cox

Cox Enterprises, the communications, media and automotive services company that owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper and many other businesses, has donated a new pickup truck to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The 2017 Ford F-150 is intended for the department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteer squad. The truck is valued at $38,000, according to a staff memo.

The city would pick up the tab for a police radio, emergency lights and Citizens on Patrol vehicle decals, according to a city staff memo.

At an Aug. 1 City Council meeting, Police Chief Ken DeSimone said the donation came after a Cox executive went through the department’s Citizens Police Academy and wanted to help public safety.