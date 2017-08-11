Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on August 11, 2017.

Sandy Springs accepts police pickup truck donation from Cox

Cox Enterprises, the communications, media and automotive services company that owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper and many other businesses, has donated a new pickup truck to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The 2017 Ford F-150 is intended for the department’s Citizens on Patrol volunteer squad. The truck is valued at $38,000, according to a staff memo.

The city would pick up the tab for a police radio, emergency lights and Citizens on Patrol vehicle decals, according to a city staff memo.

At an Aug. 1 City Council meeting, Police Chief Ken DeSimone said the donation came after a Cox executive went through the department’s Citizens Police Academy and wanted to help public safety.

