Sandy Springs Police blotter, July 14-24

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from the department’s records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between July 14 and July 24.

Robbery

8725 Roswell Road — On July 23, a 31-year-old man said he was at the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank just after 1 a.m. He noticed another car pull into the lot near him, at the same time.

The other car parked at the front of the bank while the victim was at the ATM slot. A male said, “Give me your money,” as the victim attempted to deposit $100. The suspect pulled a gun and then grabbed the money from the ATM before the victim could insert it. He fled to the car, then south on Roswell Road.

Don’t go to ATM machines late at night. And, for goodness sake, when you see another car pull into the general area — again, at 1 a.m. — leave. Don’t ignore those signs that this may not be a good thing for you.

Burglary

2300 block of Jefferson Drive — On July 15, between 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., someone forced open the front apartment door and took two Apple TV boxes, Sony PS3, Xbox, makeup, a MacBook, and two rifles.

3500 block of Sandalwood Drive — On July 15, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., someone entered the victim’s apartment through a back window. Nothing was taken.

6000 block of Cherry Tree Lane — On July 16, the resident left home just after 9 p.m. and returned at around 10:30 p.m. He immediately noticed some items missing from his garage.

5000 block of Whitner Drive — On July 17, the resident said between 8:30 a.m. and just after 1 p.m., someone forcibly entered the home through a back door. Missing is a 55-inch TV, MacBook, headphones, and several items of jewelry.

1100 block of Glenridge Place — On July 19, a 36-year-old man said between noon and 3:15 p.m. someone came into his (open) garage and stole a 2007 Lexus GX470. The keys were inside the car. A neighbor said she saw a dark sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, stop in front of the victim’s home. A teenager got out of the car and entered the garage. Seconds later, the Lexus exited.

8000 block of Buckhorn — On July 20, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone entered the home and broke a backdoor window with a rock. Silverware was taken.

5800 block of Greenbrier Road — On July 21, the resident said that while she and her daughter were out of town July 17 through July 19, someone entered the home and took a Panasonic DMC-FZ2500 digital camera. She reported that she located and bought the camera back from a Piedmont Road pawnshop on July 19. Her daughter’s boyfriend’s name was on the pawn ticket.

5000 Roswell Road— On July 23, a store owner reported that sometime overnight someone accessed the building through an air vent. The burglar opened at least one cash register and accessed the ATM by drilling the lock to pry it open. Video shows a man entering from the ceiling, most likely from a construction area next door. The lone burglar wore a mask and gloves and bought tools to access the ATM.

Theft

6650 Roswell Road — On July 15, a 47-year-old man said his 1995 Mustang was stolen from a shopping center parking lot after it sat there for several weeks following a break down. The businesses did not have the car towed the car and police did not impound it.

200 block of Summit Place — On July 15, a 29-year-old woman said she believes someone took her wallet from her apartment and later used her cards at a discount department store for $497, a cellphone store for $82 and a grocery store for $167.

A 26-year old woman reported that on July 20, between 6 and 8 p.m., she was at the gym. She discovered later that someone got into her gym bag in the gym area, and took several items including $400 cash and debit card.

5671 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On July 17, security officers reported that about 5 a.m. a man wearing a Matt Ryan jersey, shorts and flip-flops swiped a golf cart. It was later recovered.

A 48-year-old woman reported on July 16 that someone stole a refrigerator from her storage space next to her apartment on Morgan Falls Road.

300 block of Jefferson Drive — On July 16, a 23-year old woman reported her 2007 Dodge Charger was stolen from her residence’s parking area. The officer noted tire drag marks from where the car had been parked. The owner said the car had been paid off.

7800 block of Roswell Road — On July 19, a laundromat owner said a man came into the store, took a ladder, and then left.

5900 Raider Drive — On July 19, Riverwood High School video captured a theft in progress. A black Ford Fusion pulled into the parking lot next to a Ford F-150 that was unlocked. A man got out of the car and into the truck. A second truck also was broken into. The victims are missing several items, including an iPad that was tracked to a pawnshop in Atlanta. The tag of the suspect vehicle shows the car was stolen in Cobb County.

On July 19, a grocery store security guard said he placed his cellphone on a charger near the entrance of the store and left for ten minutes. Upon his return, the phone was gone.

1160 Hammond Drive — On July 21, a 25-year-old woman reported that between July 19 and July 21 someone stole her bike from her apartment patio.

2800 block of Sandalwood Drive — On July 21, a 51-year-old woman said someone stole her laptop in April.

Willow Glen Drive — on July 21, a 73-year-old woman said between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. someone took an envelope containing $1,400 cash from a hidden spot on a bookshelf.

6080 Roswell Road — On July 21, a cellphone store manager said three men entered the store around 7 p.m. The three went to separate areas of the store. One of the men asked the employee to check the iPhone stock in the back, which he did. Shortly after, the men left, and the employee noted they took nine cases for the iPhone 7 and 7+. They left in a baby-blue Chrysler 300. Shortly after, the same three entered the Verizon Store at 5982 Roswell Road. One of the men snatched two phones from the counter after asking to see them. The three fled in a baby-blue Chrysler.

3900 block of Treelodge Parkway — On July 24, a 37-year-old man reported his motorcycle was stolen overnight. The bike is a Suzuki GSX-1300R, gray in color.

Ga. 400 at Hammond Drive — On July 24, a construction employee reported that someone stole a Bobcat 262B with a skid steer loader from the side of the roadway in the construction area.

4600 Roswell Road — On July 24, an apartment property manager said she reviewed video and saw a male she recognized stealing items from boxes that were delivered for residents. The information was forwarded to CID.

A 44-year old man said he was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail from May 31 to June 11 and during that stretch, he asked a friend to go to his home and secure three guns at the house. Once released, the man learned his friend sold the guns. A Stevens shotgun, Century Arms AK-47, and a CZ75 .40-caliber pistol were reported sold. In addition, a Samsung tablet, workout equipment and firearms tools were missing.

5580 Roswell Road — on July 26, a 43-year old man reported that between 8 p.m. and midnight, someone entered his gym locker and took $850 cash from his wallet.

You probably know what I’m going to say about this….That’s a lot of dough.

6400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, loss prevention staff at a home improvement store reported the theft of two Milwaukee Combo sets by a man who was later identified due to having been arrested at a similar store previously. The value of the theft is just under $2,000.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between July 14 and July 19, there were 10 thefts from vehicles. Between July 22 and July 24, there were three thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

7900 block of Roswell Road — On July 15, responding to a disorderly person call, the officer spoke with apartment staff who told him a man came into the employees’ break room and took several items, then went into the lobby and became disorderly by throwing cups at employees, throwing items off a table and generally trashing the place. He then walked out the door. He was located and arrested.

600 block of Marsh Trail Circle — On July 15, cops were called to an apartment and were told by a woman that her husband got into an argument with his father-in-law. At one point, the father-in-law became disrespectful to the accused by holding his phone up and ignoring the accused as he spoke. This caused the accused to grab and throw a coffee cup that bounced off the wall and struck the father-in-law in the face, causing an abrasion and swelling. The accused was arrested.

5975 Roswell Road — On July 16, officers received a call of a disturbance at a bar. They spoke to the person making the disturbance. One of the officers recognized the man from another contact a few hours earlier when the man was seen going door to door, without his shoes, in the area of Glenforest Drive.

They said he seemed confused but talkative. They told him to go home and not go door to door without shoes, or with shoes for that matter. He didn’t listen to them. The accused said he had punched his roommate and asked an ambulance crew (on scene) to check on him. During the conversation, the accused grabbed and threw a pitcher of water at one of the officers, signaling the end of the night for the accused. He was taken to Northside Hospital for evaluation and eventually left there with a copy of charges.

5700 Roswell Road — On July 21, police were called just after 1 a.m. to a complaint of loitering at a gas station. They spoke to a man who gave a fake name and date of birth. The officer, suspecting he was lying, continued to press him, saying the name was not coming up on the computer as valid. After three fake names, the man finally gave his correct one. He was arrested and accused of False Representation to Police, and Loitering. The man had a number 13 tattooed on his arm, significant with the Sur-13 AKA Sureno X3 gang.

Roswell Road/Northridge Drive — On July 22, after 11 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a car for not having a left headlight. The officer asked the driver for his driver’s license and was provided a receipt from a car repair shop, I guess to show that he went for a headlight. However, the receipt was for a Starburst candy package.

Both occupants of the car were noticeably nervous. A short while later, a K-9 officer showed up and a short time after that, the dog alerted on part of the car, passenger side. Long story short, the two were arrested for possessing 40 Xanax pills, a few grams of marijuana, and some other items indicating they were dealing.

Other Things

A 55-year old woman said she was inside the sauna at a health club when another sauna-goer lunged at her in what she perceived as an attempt to scare her. She said that twice in June, the same person did the same thing to her, actually balling her fist as if she were going to hit the victim. In addition, the same person followed the victim to the locker room, intentionally trying to step on her heels. The victim indicated there is a witness to the weirdness of these incidents.

On July 20, a 20-year-old woman reported that she left her Jefferson Drive apartment just before 8 a.m. and returned just before 5 p.m. On entering her residence, she noticed that it was significantly hotter than it should be. She discovered that all of her stove burners and the oven were on. The dog was also acting out of the ordinary, indicating to her that someone was inside at one point and did this on purpose. She has possession of two of the three keys to the residence. Her ex-boyfriend in Texas has the other.

215 Northwood Drive — On July 16, a man reported that about 2:45 a.m., he was at a nightclub on Northwood Drive. He saw another man who owed him $900. He spoke to him about the money. While he was speaking to him, the man’s wife attacked him physically. The victim was joined by another patron who tried to help. The woman attacked him as well. This action got all parties kicked out, which is when the victim was attacked by the guy who owed $900. The victim sustained a broken tooth and some swelling.

Ga. 400 at Abernathy Drive— On July 14, a 34-year-old woman reported that she was on Ga. 400 in the flex lane, doing the limit, 45 mph. A car came up behind her and was riding her bumper. She exited on Abernathy and, while waiting for the light, saw the driver of the car behind her exit. He came to her window, called her a vulgar word, then spat on the window. The victim and witness both confirmed the tag. The incident is being investigated

A 77-year old man reported that on July 15, he was walking his dog when a truck ran the stop sign at Vernon Woods Drive and Cherry Tree Lane. The pedestrian pointed to the stop sign and yelled “Stop Sign!” The driver of the truck stopped, backed up, and then said “I’ll come back for you. Going to get you!”

8300 block of Roswell Road — On July 14, a 25-year-old woman reported to police that around 7 p.m. she was at a gas station when she was approached by a man who said he was going to kill her and was doing the Lord’s work by killing gay people. He said he had a gun and would shoot her. She left in her car. He followed briefly before absconding when she pulled into police headquarters. The employee of the gas station said the argument was two-sided, with both going back and forth. He said the argument was on video. For whatever reason, he refused to give the officer his name.

Westfair Court — On July 26, EMS and police units were called to what appeared to be a man and woman who overdoses on heroin. Both were injected with Narcan, an emergency medication to block the effects of opioids, and transported to Northside Hospital. The female had an injury due to falling down the stairs.

8363 Roswell Road — On July 25, a restaurant employee said that during the night someone turned off the power to the restaurant and forcibly removed the Georgia Power Co. box controlling the electricity for the building. Later that day, he received a call from someone claiming to be with Georgia Power who said money was owed on a delinquent bill and demanded payment over the phone. The employee refused and contacted Georgia Power, who confirmed his billing was up to date.

7896 Roswell Road — On July 21, a patrol officer saw a car blocking the entrance to a convenience store. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel, unconscious, and it appeared he was not breathing. The officer administered first aid while awaiting EMS. A woman, who was with the man, said the man was on heroin and that she had administered Narcan prior to the officer’s arrival. The man recovered and was transported to the hospital and will be required to appear in court in late August.

Ga. 400 at Roberts Drive — On July 22, police responded to a two-car crash just after 3 a.m. A Volvo and Ford F-150 were involved. The driver of the Volvo was killed in the crash. The preliminary indication showed the truck struck the Volvo in the rear. The truck’s driver said the car stopped without any lights. Witnesses indicated the Volvo was either going very slow or stopped for some reason. The driver of the truck was not physically injured but was checked at North Fulton Hospital as a precaution. The accident is under investigation.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Central Park Drive — On July 22, officers were dispatched to a public indecency call regarding a woman leaning against a light pole, giving passing motorists the impression she was pleasuring herself, according to the multiple calls to the 911 center. Sure enough, the officer observed that she was doing that, and without underwear. The last paragraph of the report stated: “Based on the facts and circumstances that [suspect] exposed her genitals in a place that was not designed for such activity, I found [suspect] in violation of [ordinance].” She was cuffed and transported to jail.

4920 Roswell Road — On July 26, the Loss Prevention manager at a beauty supply shop reported that a manager of the store is suspected of converting over $3,200 to her personal use. The manager left a handwritten note that she quit and apparently helped herself to cash from the register, some from the safe, and a couple of deposits. They also suspect a man, believed to be her boyfriend, of fraudulently documenting overtime to the tune of just under $900. Records show none of the other employees really knew the guy and saw him maybe for 15 minutes.