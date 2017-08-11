Transform 285/400 lane closures through Aug. 18

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

The lane closures affect those highways as well as two surface streets in Sandy Springs: Barfield Road and Mount Vernon Highway. The closures affect a single lane and happen only in night and early morning hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other changes, affecting Ga. 400 flex lanes and I-285’s westbound ramp to 400, will happen during the day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 13-14: Westbound on-ramp from Roswell Road. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aug. 14-17: Eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 17-18: Northbound between the Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barfield Road lane closures

Aug. 14-18: Northbound at Mount Vernon Highway. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Aug. 14-18: Eastbound and westbound at Barfield Road. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.