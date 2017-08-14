Sandy Springs ‘Movies by Moonlight’ kicks off Aug. 18

The “Movies by Moonlight” outdoor film screening series at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church kicks off Friday, Aug. 18 with the Oscar-nominated animated Disney film “Moana.”

Food trucks and children’s activities begin at 6 p.m. and the film, shown an inflatable screen, begins at dark. The free event is held on the lawn of the church’s Activity Center at 85 Mount Vernon Highway N.W.

Upcoming “Movies by Moonlight” events include “The Lego Batman Movie” on Aug. 25 and “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) on Sept. 8.

“Movies by Moonlight” is a program of Leadership Sandy Springs. For more information, see facebook.com/SSmoviesbymoonlight.