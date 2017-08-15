Atlanta Audubon’s ‘Lights Out’ program aims to save birds

A twice-yearly program that asks homeowners and commercial buildings to turn off lights in the evening to reduce bird deaths caused by building collisions began Aug. 15.

Up to an estimated 1 billion birds die each year in the U.S. after colliding with buildings, according to Atlanta Audubon Society. Deaths peak during fall and spring migrations seasons, the organization says. The group created the program “Lights Out Atlanta” to reduce these bird deaths.

Lights Out Atlanta encourages building owners and residential homeowners to turn off or reduce lighting from midnight to sunrise during the peak bird migration periods, which during the fall runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15.

Atlanta Audubon, which is headquartered in Buckhead at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve on Roswell Road, has partnered with the city of Atlanta’s Better Buildings Challenge, a program that challenges participating commercial buildings to reduce energy and water consumption, to create the Lights Out Atlanta program.

Buildings or homes that pledge to the voluntary program are asked to turn off unnecessary lighting, use light timers and motion sensors, close shades or blinds and dim or turn off lobby lighting, among other suggestions.

For more information or to sign the pledge, visit atlantaaudubon.org/lights-out-atlanta.