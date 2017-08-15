Brookhaven hosting rain barrel workshop Sept. 14

Brookhaven is hosting a rain barrel workshop for city residents on Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Briarwood Recreation Center located at 2235 Briarwood Way.

The cost of the workshop is $25, with all proceeds benefiting the Peachtree Creek Greenway. Deadline to register is Sept. 7. To register, call 404-298-4080.

The rain barrel workshop is open to the first 25 Brookhaven residents who enroll, and there is a limit of one rain barrel per household. This is a “hands-on” workshop in which residents will make their own rain barrels with assistance, according to a city press release.

During the workshop, residents will learn about rain barrel maintenance, water conservation landscaping and runoff reduction.

The barrels are recycled 55-gallon syrup drums donated by Coca Cola. Other supplies, instructions and demonstrations are provided by Keep DeKalb Beautiful.