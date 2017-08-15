Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on August 15, 2017.

Dunwoody honors outgoing DHS principal

The city of Dunwoody honored Dunwoody High School Principal Tom McFerrin with Mayor Denis Shortal presenting him a proclamation thanking him for his years of service during the City Council’s Aug. 14 meeting.

Mayor Denis Shortal, left, presents Dunwoody High School Principal Tom McFerrin a proclamation honoring him for his service. (Dyana Bagby)

The proclamation cites McFerrin’s “compelling devotion to the education profession” and thanked him for “creating a healthy and happy learning environment at Dunwoody High School.”

McFerrin announced July 27 that he was stepping down as the school’s principal. He will be taking a new job as the DeKalb County School District’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education coordinator.

A new principal has yet to be selected and McFerrin remains at DHS until a new one is hired.

 

