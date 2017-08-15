Dunwoody honors outgoing DHS principal

The city of Dunwoody honored Dunwoody High School Principal Tom McFerrin with Mayor Denis Shortal presenting him a proclamation thanking him for his years of service during the City Council’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The proclamation cites McFerrin’s “compelling devotion to the education profession” and thanked him for “creating a healthy and happy learning environment at Dunwoody High School.”

McFerrin announced July 27 that he was stepping down as the school’s principal. He will be taking a new job as the DeKalb County School District’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education coordinator.

A new principal has yet to be selected and McFerrin remains at DHS until a new one is hired.