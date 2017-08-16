Chastain Park Conservancy to host drought-resistant gardening class

Farm Chastain, a program run by the Chastain Park Conservancy, will host a free gardening class Aug. 19, focusing on drought-resistant gardening.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farm Chastain, an urban teaching garden within the Chastain Park Conservancy. The garden is located at 4001 Powers Ferry Road inside Chastain Park in Buckhead.

The class will be taught by North Fulton Master Gardeners, a group of about 130 members who provide gardening education in North Fulton, according to the group’s website. The gardeners will teach how to grow native and drought-resistant plants.

The class is part of Farm Chastain’s free gardening class programming. To view all the glasses, visit the conservancy’s website.

To RSVP, contact the event organizer, Rosie Davidson at wldrosie1@gmail.com.