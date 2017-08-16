City Springs arts center foundation members are named

A new fundraising foundation for City Springs’ arts programming has been established, featuring seven board members, many of whom have extensive experience with major Atlanta arts organizations.

The Sandy Springs Foundation will raise money for an endowment to fund educational and other arts-related program at the new civic center set to open next year. The foundation will also handle such related affairs as naming rights to the facility’s performing arts center, said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The intent is to “make sure we have the highest-quality artistic and cultural events,” said Mayor Rusty Paul at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting, where the board members were approved.

The foundation already exists, but was “somewhat moribund,” as Paul put it. It is being revived for the City Springs effort.

The first seven members will serve as the executive committee, with others possibly added later. City representatives on the board include City Manager John McDonough and, in an ex officio role, Michael Enoch, the performing arts center’s general manager.

Other members include:

Kenny Blank: Executive director the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival; former journalist; board member of the Arthur Blank Family Foundation, the Woodruff Arts Center, the Alliance Theatre and the Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund.

Ken Byers: Founder of Byers Engineering Company and trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Jan Collins: Board member of the local Act3 Productions theater company; past president of the Sandy Springs Society and Art Sandy Springs; founder of the city’s turtle statue project; former appointee to the Georgia Council for the Arts; former board member at the Atlanta Opera and the Alliance Theatre.

Frances Creekmuir: Founder of Creekmuir Wellness and works with such organizations as the Community Assistance Center and the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Mark Oshnock: A Northside Hospital executive.

Ed Patterson: Vice president of corporate communications at Veritiv, a Sandy Springs-based Fortune 500 company, and former public affairs director at Cox Enterprises.

In other City Springs arts news, Paul said in a July 31 interview that an in-house theater company for the facility is in discussion, possibly under the name City Springs Players.