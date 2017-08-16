Hirsch announces run for Dunwoody City Council

Joe Hirsch announced Aug. 16 he is running for the City Council District 1 seat currently held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge.

“While continuing with the positive changes, it’s time for our city to demand excellence. Dunwoody can do better. We need stronger leadership,” Hirsch states on his website.

Hirsch said he is known as “Public Comment Joe” for all the time he has spoken out at City Council meetings and states he is “willing to stand up when others stick their heads in the sand.”

He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism and worked at outlets such as ABC News, Fox News and the Weather Channel. He is currently a member of the board of directors of VOX Teen Communications.

Tallmadge has announced she is seeking re-election. Qualifying for the City Council race is Aug. 21-23. The election is Nov. 7.