Victim shot after chasing Lenox Square robbery suspects

A man was shot four times after he confronted robbery suspects and chased them from Lenox Square Mall to a nearby apartment complex, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Two suspects were arrested Aug. 16 with the help of the Brookhaven Police K-9 unit. No names have been released.

The victim that was shot remains in critical but stable condition at Grady Hospital, according to police.

Three suspects attempted to rob the victim and his friend, but the two victims spotted and confronted the suspects. The victims chased the shooter from Lenox Square Mall to Alexan Lenox Apartments at 960 East Paces Ferry Road. Once cornered in the complex’s parking garage, the suspect shot at one of the victims several times and struck him twice in the torso and twice in his leg, Atlanta Police said.

The victim’s friend said he was close enough to hear the gunshots, and arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place. The suspect pointed his gun at the victim’s friend before placing it in a bag and running toward a nearby construction site, Atlanta Police said.

With the assistance of the Brookhaven Police K-9 unit, the Atlanta Police Department apprehended the alleged shooter at the construction site. The other suspect was arrested near the Lenox Square MARTA Station, according to police.