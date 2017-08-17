Brookhaven awarded $75K state DOT contract for pedestrian, traffic improvements

Brookhaven’s Public Works Department recently received a $75,000 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the state Department of Transportation to go toward several traffic and pedestrian improvement projects to be completed by the end of this year.

The projects:

Osborne Road (from Peachtree to Windsor Parkway) — Refresh faded striping with thermoplastic markings, install raised pavement markers and install permanent radar speed signs. Ashford-Dunwoody Road (from Chaucer Lane to Dunwoody Lane) — Replace existing school flashers with new ones to include radar speed signs and replace existing school zone signage to meet current reflectivity standards; install rectangular rapid flashing beacons and refuge Island on existing crosswalk at Chaucer Lane. E. Roxboro Road (E. Roxboro Road and Godwin Road intersection) — Upgrade the existing pedestrian signals to countdown signals and add a pedestrian signal for the north side of the intersection to accommodate the new sidewalk/cross walk. Johnson Ferry Road (Hampton Hall Drive to city limits) — Install permanent radar speed signs. Dresden Drive (N. Thompson Road to Skyland Drive) — Install permanent radar speed signs.

The state DOT grant will cover 70 percent of the total project cost, according to a city press release.

“The LMIG program provides tremendous opportunity for the city to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety throughout the city as well as allowing us to partner with the state and achieve a common goal, to enhance the efficiency and efficacy of our transportation infrastructure,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in the release.