Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

John Ruch Posted by on August 17, 2017.

Community Assistance Center begins Sandy Springs site renovations

The Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that helps people at risk of homelessness, celebrated the start of renovations at a new Sandy Springs program site Aug. 16.

Among those attending the “Sledgehammer Ceremony” Aug. 16 to start renovations at the Community Assistance Center’s 8607 Roswell Road site were, from left, CAC Executive Director Tamara Carrera,; Elizabeth Kelly, president of the Sandy Springs Society; Mayor Rusty Paul; Shelly Dozier McKee, president of the CAC Board of Directors; and Dr. Joe Martin, senior pastor of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. (Special)

The CAC is in the midst of a $2 million capital campaign that has allowed the purchase of the 8607 Roswell Road building. The CAC, headquartered nearby at 1130 Hightower Trail, also aims to expand programs and add two satellite sites. In the first of three years of the “Building Hope” campaign, it has raised $1.525 million, according to a press release.

More than 100 guests attended the “Sledgehammer Ceremony,” as the renovation kick-off was called, according to the press release. They included Mayor Rusty Paul; Sandy Springs Society President Elizabeth Kelly; and Dr. Joe Martin, the pastor of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.

The CAC serves the communities of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. For more information, see ourcac.org.

John Ruch

About John Ruch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*