Community Assistance Center begins Sandy Springs site renovations

The Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that helps people at risk of homelessness, celebrated the start of renovations at a new Sandy Springs program site Aug. 16.

The CAC is in the midst of a $2 million capital campaign that has allowed the purchase of the 8607 Roswell Road building. The CAC, headquartered nearby at 1130 Hightower Trail, also aims to expand programs and add two satellite sites. In the first of three years of the “Building Hope” campaign, it has raised $1.525 million, according to a press release.

More than 100 guests attended the “Sledgehammer Ceremony,” as the renovation kick-off was called, according to the press release. They included Mayor Rusty Paul; Sandy Springs Society President Elizabeth Kelly; and Dr. Joe Martin, the pastor of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.

The CAC serves the communities of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. For more information, see ourcac.org.