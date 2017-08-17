Dunwoody offering ‘Walk with a Doc’ program in Brook Run Park

The city of Dunwoody is partnering this fall with Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital to offer a “Walk with a Doc” program that allows community members a chance to walk the trails of city parks with a local physician who will talk health issues and answer questions.

The first “Walk with a Doc” program is Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brook Run Park on the front field, opposite the playground. There will be a directional signage and an event banner on site the day of the event.

Future walks will be held on the second Saturday of each month and will also be held at Brook Run Park.

Participants will be able to take a stroll in the park with Dr. Stephen Szabo, director of community oncology at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Saint Joseph’s who specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers and benign hematology.

This is a free program and pre-registration is not required. Future walks will be announced via the “Walk with a Doc” website, www.walkwithadoc.org. The expansion and support of the program also comes from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

“Walk with a Doc” is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages, and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve health and well-being. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are also a standard part of Dunwoody’s “Walk with a Doc” walking program.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide lasting benefits, including:

Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

Enhance mental well-being

Reduce the risk of osteoporosis