Dyana Bagby Posted by on August 17, 2017.

Dunwoody Public Works Department rewarded for ‘excellence in planning’

 

The city’s Public Works Department was recognized at the Aug. 14 City Council meeting by the Federal Highway Administration for Excellence in Planning for the Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Andy Edwards, far left, Planning Team Leader for the Federal Highway Administration Georgia Division presents Public Works Director Michael Smith, center, and Mayor Denis Shortal with an award for the Dunwoody Village Parkway design. (City of Dunwoody)

The 2017 award was awarded to the city for using transportation funds for a road diet and streetscape project on Dunwoody Village Parkway in the “historical heart of their community,” according to the FHA.

The city utilized Transportation Enhancement funds for a road diet and streetscape project on Dunwoody Village Parkway in the historical heart of their community. The city converted a 4-lane, median-divided, suburban style parkway into a two lane, urban-style street with bike lanes, wide sidewalks, street trees, lighting and street furniture.

