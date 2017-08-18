Police seek Perimeter Mall purse-snatching suspect

A suspect accused of a purse-snatching outside Perimeter Mall on Aug. 15 is being sought by Dunwoody Police.

According to police, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. when woman was sitting on a bench outside the Macy’s department store at the mall, located at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and she placed her Apple iPhone in her purse. A man approached her from behind, snatched her purse, and ran toward the mall parking deck and the Dunwoody MARTA Station.

Mall security and MARTA Police found the purse and some of the victim’s belongings, but the phone remains missing.

The suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 25 years old, wearing a white shirt and grayish pants.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Dunwoody Police Detective Robert Ehlbeck at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6925, or submit an anonymous tip via dunwoodypolice.com or by texting the word “DPDTIPS” to 274-637.