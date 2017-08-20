Letter: These days, it seems like anyone can win elected office

As Dunwoody voters elected Republican Georgia state Rep. Tom Taylor, who thought it prudent to drive four exchange-student teenagers at 72 mph in a 45 mph zone while being so sloppy drunk that he blew a .225 blood alcohol content with a loaded Glock strapped to his hip, then two weeks subsequent accepted a campaign donation from a liquor distributors lobbyist;

And Republican Georgia state Sen. Fran Millar publicly opposed new Sunday voting hours because they’ll primarily benefit African-Americans — then explained that he simply “would prefer more educated voters”;

And Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel vehemently opposed LGBTQ rights;

And the nation elected President Donald Trump, whose most memorable meme from the campaign was “I just grab them by the —–!”;

It makes me think that if I can scrape up the $360 qualifying fee, then my benign lunacy of wanting to ban adult cyclists from city sidewalks, establish a copperhead habitat, and legalize marijuana within the municipality should make me a shoo-in for Dunwoody City Council!

Gary Ray Betz

Dunwoody