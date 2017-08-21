Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market celebrates 10 years

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market is celebrating its 10th year operating in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW. The market’s traditional hours are Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 16. This year, the market also operates on Wednesdays, 4:30 to 8 p.m., through Oct. 25. For more information, see PeachtreeRoadFarmersMarket.com. Below are some scenes from the market on Aug. 12. (Photos by Phil Mosier)