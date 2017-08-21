Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market celebrates 10 years
The Peachtree Road Farmers Market is celebrating its 10th year operating in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW. The market’s traditional hours are Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 16. This year, the market also operates on Wednesdays, 4:30 to 8 p.m., through Oct. 25. For more information, see PeachtreeRoadFarmersMarket.com. Below are some scenes from the market on Aug. 12. (Photos by Phil Mosier)
-
-
Buckhead resident Linda Blumberg shares a ginger apricot scone with Bella. The two visit the Little Tart Bakeshop at the market every Saturday. “After we finish our snack, we shop in the market and walk home,” Blumberg said.
-
-
Paula Guilbeah of Heirloom Gardens in Dahlonega shows some of the flowers she sells, along with vegetables, at the market.
-
-
Jane Dorsey, 8, spends some time with 12-week-old Gilbert while her parents shop in the market.