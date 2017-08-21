Candidates begin qualifying for Dunwoody City Council race

City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge and resident Robert Zuckman qualified on Aug. 21 for the City Council election in November.

Tallmadge is running for re-election of her Post/District 1 seat. Zuckman is running for the Post/District 2 held by Jim Riticher. Riticher and Tallmadge recently announced they were seeking re-election.

Joe Hirsch has also announced his is running against Tallmadge and Tom Lambert has announced he is running for Post/District 3, the seat held currently by Doug Thompson. Thompson announced earlier this year he was not seeking re-election.

Qualifying runs through Aug. 23. The council election is scheduled for Nov. 7.