Paul and Bauman first to file for Sandy Springs city election

Mayor Rusty Paul and District 6 City Councilmember Andy Bauman are officially running to retain their offices, as they became the first candidates to file for the Nov. 7 Sandy Springs municipal election.

The candidate qualifying period began Aug. 21 and runs through Friday, Aug. 25. Incumbent Councilmembers Chris Burnett, Tibby DeJulio and John Paulson have said they also will run for re-election, while Councilmembers Ken Dishman and Gabriel Sterling say they will not.

Construction executive Steve Soteres has said he will run to replace Dishman in the District 2 council seat. Jody Reichel, a real estate investor and Mount Vernon Woods Homeowners Association treasurer, has said she will seek to replace Sterling in the District 4 seat.

No challengers to incumbents have announced candidacies.