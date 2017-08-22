Buckhead CID to present Lenox Road study findings

The Buckhead Community Improvement District will host a public meeting Sept. 6 on future Lenox Road improvements.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckhead Library at 269 Buckhead Ave. Findings of the CID’s Lenox Road Scoping Study will be presented and presenters will answer questions.

The study began in October 2016 with funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission to determine the feasibility of pedestrian, bicycle and roadway improvements on Lenox Road, starting at East Paces Ferry Road and heading to Piedmont Road.

One of Buckhead’s major streets, this section of Lenox Road includes the Buckhead and Lenox MARTA Stations; the Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls; a Ga. 400 overpass; and the PATH400 multi-use trail.

The study also was folded into the Buckhead master plan, “BUCKHEAD ReDEFINED.” The master plan recommends pedestrian enhancements between East Paces Ferry and Peachtree roads, intersection improvements at Lenox and Peachtree roads and a reconfigured interchange at Ga. 400, according to the master plan website.

For more information, see buckheadcid.com.