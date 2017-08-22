Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on August 22, 2017.

Incumbents face challengers in Dunwoody City Council race

Two Dunwoody City Council incumbents seeking re-election face opposition in the Nov. 7 election.

Jim Riticher, the incumbent from District/Post 2, qualified Aug. 22 and faces challenger Robert “Bobby” Zuckman, a consultant who has lived in the city for two years, according to his qualifying paperwork.

Incumbent Pam Tallmadge, who represents District/Post 1, faces Joe Hirsch, who qualified on Aug. 22.

Also qualifying on Aug. 22 are two candidates for District/Post 3 — Tom Lambert and Henry H. Biernfeld.

Councilmember Doug Thompson currently represents District/Post 3 but is retiring after this year.

Qualifying wraps on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

 

