Incumbents face challengers in Dunwoody City Council race

Two Dunwoody City Council incumbents seeking re-election face opposition in the Nov. 7 election.
Jim Riticher, the incumbent from District/Post 2, qualified Aug. 22 and faces challenger Robert “Bobby” Zuckman, a consultant who has lived in the city for two years, according to his qualifying paperwork.
Incumbent Pam Tallmadge, who represents District/Post 1, faces Joe Hirsch, who qualified on Aug. 22.
Also qualifying on Aug. 22 are two candidates for District/Post 3 — Tom Lambert and Henry H. Biernfeld.
Councilmember Doug Thompson currently represents District/Post 3 but is retiring after this year.
Qualifying wraps on Wednesday, Aug. 23.