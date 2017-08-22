Sandy Springs City Council District 4 race becomes competitive

At least two candidates will compete for the open Sandy Springs City Council District 4 seat on Nov. 7.

On the second day of candidate filings, previously announced contender Jody Reichel joined the race. So did Le’Dor Milteer, whose online profiles identify her as vice president of broadcast at the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists.

Incumbent Gabriel Sterling is leaving the District 4 seat, which covers a north-central section of the city, to run for Fulton County chairman.

Also filing candidate paperwork on Aug. 22 was Steve Soteres, who seeks fill the District 2 City Council seat that Ken Dishman will leave vacant, and incumbent Councilmembers Tibby DeJulio (District 5) and John Paulson (District 1).

Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul and District 6 City Councilmember Andy Bauman previously filed their paperwork.

The Mayor’s Office and the entire City Council are on the ballot this fall. More candidates may yet join any of the races, as candidate qualifying runs through Aug. 25.