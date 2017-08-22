Sandy Springs Police to buy golf cart, bulletproof armor

A golf cart to patrol the future City Springs civic center and a set of bulletproof armor are on the Sandy Springs Police Department’s shopping list with a $14,492 federal grant.

The golf cart will make “officers a little more approachable” at City Springs, said Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting where the expenditures were approved. The cart will cost $8,650.

The armor consists of 20 “ballistic plate carriers” – vests with pockets that contain armor plates capable of stopping rifle bullets. Some officers, such as those on the SWAT team, already have such armor, Zgnoc said, but the new gear will be made available to other officers. The cost is $5,842.