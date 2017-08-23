Brookhaven Police nab suspect in commercial burglaries

An Atlanta man has been arrested by Brookhaven Police and charged with multiple felony counts after he allegedly broke into a SunTrust Bank.

Carvell E. Brown faces charges of second degree burglary and criminal trespass after police said they responded to a commercial alarm at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the SunTrust Bank on Peachtree Road, said Officer Carlos Nino, spokesperson for BPD.

When police arrived at the scene they found a large window shattered and set up a perimeter around the building. A description of the suspect was broadcast over the police radio and Brown was spotted at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station where he was arrested without incident, according to Nino. Brown is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Brookhaven Police stated they have also linked Brown to two separate business burglaries that happened Aug. 18 along the 4000 block of Peachtree Road and charged him with two more counts of second degree burglary and two counts of criminal trespass. The burglaries were at Nail City and George’s Cleaners.

Detectives are currently working with neighboring jurisdictions to determine if the suspect is connected to other similar crimes, said Nino.