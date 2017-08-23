Buckhead candidates begin qualifying for Atlanta elections

Several candidates and incumbents qualified Aug. 23 for Atlanta City Council and Board of Education seats that represent Buckhead.

Two candidates qualified for the District 8 City Council seat, which covers the northwestern half of Buckhead and neighborhoods including Chastain Park, Memorial Park and West Paces Ferry. Yolanda Adrean, the incumbent, previously announced she would not seek re-election.

J.P. Matzigkeit, the chief financial officer for a Buckhead fitness company, Wahoo Fitness, qualified. Anna Tillman, a Mt. Paran/Northside resident and Galloway School substitute teacher, also qualified.

Kirk Rich, a Morningside resident and commercial real estate broker, has qualified to run for the City Council District 6 seat, which represents the Lindbergh area and other Buckhead border areas near I-85. Rich also previously served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm. The District 6 seat has been vacated by incumbent Alex Wan in his bid for city council president.

Nancy Meister, the incumbent for the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education District 4 seat, which covers Buckhead, qualified to run for re-election. No challenger has qualified or announced.

Howard Shook, the City Council District 7 incumbent, qualified to run for re-election Aug. 22. No challenger has announced or qualified.

In the crowded race for Atlanta mayor, candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ceasar Mitchell, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, John Eaves and Vincent Fort have qualified.

The qualifying period for Atlanta municipal elections ends Friday, Aug. 25.