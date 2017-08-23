Buckhead resident announces District 8 City Council candidacy

Anna Tillman, a Mt. Paran/Northside resident, announced her candidacy for the Atlanta City Council District 8 seat Aug. 23.

The seat is currently held by Yolanda Adrean, who has announced she will not run for re-election. District 8 includes the northern and western borders of Buckhead, including Chastain Park, Memorial Park and West Paces Ferry.

Tillman is a substitute teacher at The Galloway School in Buckhead and is a member of the Mt. Paran Northside Civic Association, she said in her candidacy announcement.

Tillman will focus on transparency, fiscal accountability, improved constituent services and increased infrastructure repair funding, she said in the announcement.

Only one other candidate has announced candidacy for District 8. J.P. Matzigkeit, the chief financial officer for a Buckhead fitness company, Wahoo Fitness, announced his candidacy in April.