Burnett files for Sandy Springs City Council re-election

Chris Burnett is officially running for re-election to the Sandy Springs City Council District 3 seat after filing paperwork on Aug. 23.

Other incumbents previously qualifying for the Nov. 7 city election include Mayor Rusty Paul and City Councilmembers Andy Bauman (District 6), Tibby DeJulio (District 5) and John Paulson (District 1).

So far, none of the incumbents have challengers.

Two other incumbents – Ken Dishman in District 2 and Gabriel Sterling in District 4 – are not running for re-election.

Steve Soteres remains the only candidate to file in the District 2 race. In District 4, two candidates have filed so far: Le’Dor Milteer and Jody Reichel.

The candidate qualifying period runs through Friday, Aug. 25.