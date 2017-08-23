Eaves resigns as Fulton chairman for Atlanta mayoral run

John Eaves resigned as Fulton County chairman on Aug. 23, an expected move that is required for him to officially join the Atlanta mayoral race.
Commissioner Bob Ellis, whose District 2 includes part of northern Sandy Springs, has been serving as vice chairman and now will be interim chairman pending a special election, according to a Fulton County spokesperson.
The special election for the chairman seat has yet to be scheduled, though it is expected to be held Nov. 7 to match local municipal elections. The race has two announced candidates: Robb Pitts, a Democratic former Fulton commissioner and Atlanta City Council president, and Gabriel Sterling, a Republican Sandy Springs City Council member.
With Eaves’ resignation, the seven-member Fulton Board of Commissioners is now operating with two vacant seats. Vice Chair Joan Garner died in April, and another special election will be scheduled to fill her Atlanta-area District 4 seat.
The Atlanta municipal election will be held Nov. 7 and candidate qualifying continues through Friday, Aug. 25.