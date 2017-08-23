Qualifying opens for Brookhaven City Council

Two incumbents and one challenger qualified Aug. 23 for the Brookhaven City Council race.

John Park, incumbent, qualified for the District 2 seat and Joe Gebbia, incumbent, qualified for District 4. Park is a software engineer and Gebbia is owner of Health Matters, Inc.

Dale Boone qualified for District 4 to oppose Gebbia. Boone is a former mayoral candidate, is a competitive eater and has worked in Indian television production.

District 2 includes Ashford Park, Skyland Park and Briarwood Park.

District 4 covers Buford Highway and the area south of I-85, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park.

Qualifying wraps up Friday, Aug. 25. The election is set for Nov. 7.