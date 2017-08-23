Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on August 23, 2017.

Qualifying opens for Brookhaven City Council

Two incumbents and one challenger qualified Aug. 23 for the Brookhaven City Council race.

John Park, incumbent, qualified for the District 2 seat and Joe Gebbia, incumbent, qualified for District 4. Park is a software engineer and Gebbia is owner of Health Matters, Inc.

Dale Boone qualified for District 4 to oppose Gebbia. Boone is a former mayoral candidate, is a competitive eater and has worked in Indian television production.

District 2 includes Ashford Park, Skyland Park and Briarwood Park.

District 4 covers Buford Highway and the area south of I-85, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park.

Qualifying wraps up Friday, Aug. 25. The election is set for Nov. 7.

