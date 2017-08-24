Challenger qualifies to run for Atlanta City Council District 7

Rebecca King qualified to run for the District 7 seat on Atlanta City Council Aug. 24, challenging incumbent Howard Shook.
Online information indicates King has previously served on the boards of Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Condo Alliance.
Several candidates qualified to run for offices Aug. 23, including J.P. Matzigkeit and Anna Tillman for District 8, incumbent Howard Shook for District 7, Kirk Rich for District 6 and incumbent Nancy Meister for District 4 on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.
Four more candidates qualified to run for mayor Aug. 24, including Cathy Woolard, Peter Aman, Rohit Ammanamanchi and Glenn S. Wrightson.
To qualify, mayoral candidates must pay $5,529, city council president candidates pay $1,860, council candidates pay $1,809 and Board of Education candidates pay $444. Candidates may also submit a qualifying petition and an affidavit affirming under oath the candidate cannot pay the qualifying fee.
Qualifying for Atlanta municipal elections will end Friday, Aug. 25.