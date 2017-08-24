Lovett students disciplined for anti-Semitic game

The Lovett School has disciplined students involved with playing an anti-Semitic party game, according to a statement from Billy Peebles, the school’s headmaster.

The Buckhead private school was made aware of the game two weeks ago and conducted an immediate investigation, Peebles said in the statement.

“Two weeks ago, The Lovett School was made aware that several students, and students from other schools, were involved this summer in an off-campus incident with anti-Semitic overtones and other violations of Lovett’s character pledge and student handbook,” Peebles said in the statement. “The school pursued an immediate investigation, and significant responses – including disciplinary action and counseling – have been undertaken.”

Other outlets, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have reported the game was beer pong played at an off-campus party and called “Jews vs. Nazis.” One student was expelled and five were suspended, the AJC reported.

Peebles also said in the statement the school will learn from this “very troubling incident.”

“Character education is at the heart of all we do at Lovett, and we deeply appreciate the individuals and organizations across our community who are helping us to continue to learn and grow from this very troubling incident,” he said.