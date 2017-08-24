New Dunwoody hotel opens Aug. 31

The new 7-story, 127-room Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Dunwoody that is part of the Spruill Gallery property redevelopment is set to open Aug. 31.

Located at 4695 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, behind the Spruill Gallery and Fogo de Chao restaurant, the extended-stay hotel’s clientele is expected to be those working in Perimeter Center.

“We are excited to add this stunning new property to Dunwoody’s hotel portfolio,” said Katie Bishop Williams, executive director of the Dunwoody Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This well-known extended stay brand will help fill a need for Dunwoody’s business/transient travelers, and serve families and groups on the weekends.”

Officially named the Residence Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center/Dunwoody, the hotel is owned by Hotel Development Partners Spruill LLC and managed by Dunwoody-based Hotel Equities.

The nonprofit Spruill Center for the Arts has a 99-year ground lease with HDP Spruill, developer for the approximate 5-acre plot where its gallery is located at the corner of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane Road. There is also 6,000 square feet of retail space that could be developed on the site, in addition to the hotel and Fogo de Chao.